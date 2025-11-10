Statue of Unity illuminated in grand celebration of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary

Gandhinagar, Nov 10 (IANS) Ekta Nagar, home to the world’s tallest statue, the 182-metre Statue of Unity, transformed into a panorama of lights during the Bharat Parv celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The region’s major attractions, including the Jungle Safari, Cactus Garden, Butterfly Garden, Circuit House, Ekta Mall, and administrative buildings, glittered with colourful illuminations that drew thousands of visitors, as shared by officials on Monday. The illuminations began on Sunday night and will continue for around ten days.

In Indian tradition, light symbolises the removal of darkness and the presence of spiritual energy. Reflecting this belief, Ekta Nagar shimmered like a bride, its landscape bathed in vibrant hues and artistic lighting displays that showcased India’s unity in diversity. From the towering statue to the Sardar Sarovar Dam, Tricolour laser lights illuminated the night sky, turning the area into a living canvas of patriotism and culture. Local artisans and designers contributed to the dazzling setup, blending modern lighting technologies with traditional motifs.

The installations, featuring intricate floral patterns, golden embellishments, and classical forms, spanned over seven kilometres from Ekta Dwar to the Statue of Unity. Tourists enthusiastically captured the scenes in countless selfies and photographs, turning the illumination into a social media sensation. T

he celebrations also highlighted India’s cultural richness, with folk art, music, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine from various states creating a festive atmosphere along the Narmada River. Jointly organised by the Centre and state government, the event celebrated the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', uniting visitors through light, art, and culture.

At the “Prakash Parv Pavilion”, five lighting technologies -- including LED, RGB Neon Flex, Colour Laser Projection, Smart Synchronised, and Solar-powered systems -- were used to create the spectacular decorations. The 530-metre stretch from the main road to the Valley of Flowers featured ceiling lights, themed selfie points, and photobooths resembling a galaxy of colours.

The 140-metre-long Glow Tunnel showcased themed installations inspired by ISRO’s Chandrayaan Mission, Operation Sindoor, birds, flora, fauna, and India’s religious landmarks like Somnath, Dwarka, and Dakor. Adding to the grandeur, a dynamic light-and-sound show at the Sardar Sarovar Dam and a laser projection on the Statue of Unity attracted large crowds, leaving visitors spellbound by the fusion of art, technology, and national pride.

--IANS

