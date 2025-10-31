Statue of Unity, a tribute to Sardar Patel, built as result of mass movement, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Statue of Unity stands not only as a monumental tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but also as a testament to the power of collective national spirit. He said what makes the statue remarkable is that it was built as a result of a mass movement, connecting people from every corner of India.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said, “Statue of Unity is a tribute to Sardar Patel and what is remarkable is that it was built as a result of a mass movement, where people from across India, particularly India’s villages, felt connected with this iconic statue. Do visit Kevadia and discover its grandness yourself."

The Prime Minister also shared a post from 'Modi Archive,' which recalled how the idea of the Statue of Unity was first conceived in October 2010, when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“In October 2010, @narendramodi, then Chief Minister of Gujarat, shared a vision that aimed to bring the nation together. He wanted to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the Iron Man of India, by building the world's tallest statue,” the post read.

“Narendra Modi’s idea was not just about the size of the statue. It was meant to celebrate India’s unity, the strength of its people, and the legacy of a leader who helped unite the country during challenging times.”

The Modi Archive further quoted him as saying, “CM Modi said, 'Sardar Patel's statue will remind those who question India's existence that this nation was, is, and will remain eternal. For him, the Statue of Unity was more than just a monument. It stood as a living symbol of India’s unity and a vision that inspired a national movement'."

Earlier in the day, addressing a massive gathering at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, marking Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister urged citizens to dedicate themselves to the nation’s progress and the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

Highlighting the government’s success in tackling internal security challenges, PM Modi said that since 2014, India has dealt decisive blows to Naxalism and Maoist terrorism.

“Before 2014, nearly a hundred districts were affected by Maoist violence. Today, that number has been reduced to 11, and only three districts remain seriously impacted,” he added.

He also praised the nationwide unity oath taken by crores of citizens, describing it as a reaffirmation of the country’s collective resolve.

“Every Indian must reject any thought or action that weakens our national fabric,” he said.

“After Independence, Sardar Patel united over 550 princely states — turning the impossible into reality — and embodied the true spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” he further said.

