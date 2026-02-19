States told to crack down on imposters, NGOs using names identical to NHRC

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday warned of action against imposters and NGOs that have got themselves registered under names deceptively similar to it and directed all states to crack down on them, an official said.

Read More

The NHRC sought action-taken reports from all states within two weeks, the official said in a statement.

Recently, the Commission came across an NGO registered as 'National Human Rights Council (NHRC)', reportedly registered with the Government of NCT of Delhi in 2022, said the NHRC, pointing to complaints received from individuals.

The rights panel statement said this NGO’s publicity material claims, “Registered by Govt. of NITI Aayog”, “Registered by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, India”, “Registered under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India” and association with “Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Council Association”.

A visiting card apparently related to the said organisation also bears the inscription “Venkatesh, State Chairman, Karnataka”, said the NHRC statement.

Considering the gravity of the matter, it has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter. It has observed that the name adopted and the designation “Chairman” is misleading and creates confusion, it said.

Deceptive nomenclature misleads the public into believing that these organisations are either part of the National Human Rights Commission or recognised/authorised by it to deal with human rights issues, it said.

The Commission is of the view that continuation of such illusory names may erode public trust, lead to misuse of mandate, possible misappropriation of funds and create confusion for public authorities in distinguishing between a statutory body like the NHRC and NGOs, said the statement.

The NHRC said that it had earlier expressed concern through various platforms regarding the misuse of its name and logo and informed the authorities concerned to take action against the people behind such dubious organisations.

“However, violations continue to come to our notice,” it said.

Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all the States/UTs to identify such NGOs/individuals misusing the name of the NHRC or using names deceptively similar to it and take immediate legal action within two weeks, including cancellation of registrations obtained in violation of norms, said the statement.

They have also been asked to sensitise registering authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary action against defaulters, it said.

Additionally, in the instant matter of NHRC, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Karnataka and the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi have been further directed to submit reports within two weeks regarding the action taken against the NGO, having its office in Karnataka and registered in Delhi.

--IANS

rch/rad