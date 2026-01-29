State’s Budget will reflect trust, aspirations of common man: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said that the state’s Budget for 2026-27 will reflect the needs, trust and future aspirations of the common man.

Read More

“The government’s priority is to prepare a Budget that delivers visible development on the ground and ensures that the benefits of schemes reach the people directly. The Budget will be centred on public expectations and the welfare of all sections of society. Special emphasis is being laid on administrative efficiency, technological innovation and better utilisation of resources,” the CM added.

In this direction, he said, continuous meetings are being held with various stakeholders and officers to deliberate in detail on every aspect.

The Chief Minister was chairing a review meeting with senior officers of major departments here. At the meeting, the implementation status of announcements and schemes made in last year’s Budget was reviewed.

The departments reviewed during the meeting included Education, Development and Panchayats, Health, Medical Education, AYUSH, Women and Child Development, Urban Local Bodies, Revenue, Mines and Geology, Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Cooperation, Prisons, Heritage and Tourism, and Sports.

CM Saini said the government is working in the interest of the people, and therefore, the government and officers must work together with a spirit of public service. “The government is accountable to the people, hence the announcements and programmes included in the Budget must be implemented at the ground level within the stipulated timeframe.”

The Chief Minister said improving quality and strengthening service delivery in sectors such as education, health, women and child development, water resources, urban and rural development, infrastructure and social welfare is the government’s key commitment. Along with accelerating the pace of development through the Budget, social justice and balanced growth will also be ensured.

He said that continuous dialogue is being held with various sections and departments to make the Budget formulation process more inclusive, transparent and result-oriented for the welfare of every section. Efforts will be made to enhance monitoring, evaluation and effectiveness of schemes through information technology and artificial intelligence in the Budget.

--IANS

vg/uk