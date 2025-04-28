"State govt encouraging green industry": Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Shimal (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): Himacha Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who presided over the All India Motor Transport Congress 'National Truck and Bus Meet' at Gandhi Gram under Kasauli Assembly Constituency of Solan District, stated that Himachal Pradesh was one of the most admired and much sought-after tourist destinations in the country with its pristine beauty attracting tourists globally, an official statement said.

As high footfall of the visitors also affects the environment in hilly states like Himachal Pradesh, and for the very reason the State government is strengthening the tourism infrastructure with special attention on environmental protection and sustainable development, he remarked.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has set a target of making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 2026. The action plan that has been made to achieve this goal includes encouraging the use of electric vehicles as well as expanding the infrastructure for it.

He said, "I am happy that this event is not only associated with the sustainable development of Himachal Pradesh, but it also plays a pivotal role in devising strategies for environmental sustainability for the future as well". The State government is also making policies keeping in mind environmental conservation, he said.

The Chief Minister said that greenhouse gases were the main cause of pollution, and 16-20 per cent of greenhouse gases are emitted from the transport sector itself. This situation is posing a serious threat to environmental health. The increasing number of petrol and diesel vehicles in the state is becoming a major cause of pollution, which has become a matter of serious concern. Keeping this in mind, our government has decided to increase the use of e-vehicles. He said that this measure of the government was proving to be helpful in the protection and conservation of environmental resources, besides minimising air pollution.

The Chief Minister said that the government has launched the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana, wherein a 50 per cent subsidy is being provided for the purchase of e-taxis to the youth. These e-taxis have also been attached to various government departments, corporations, boards and other institutions. Under the e-taxi scheme, so far 50 e-taxis have been attached to government departments, and 50 more e-taxis will be approved before 10th May.

"I am using an e-vehicle for quite some time, which is very economical", he said, adding that this year the government has set a target of converting 3000 petrol and diesel vehicles into e-vehicles."

The Chief Minister said that to provide clean and green transport to the people of the state, including tourists, the government was converting diesel buses into e-buses in a phased manner. HRTC has issued tenders to purchase 297 electric buses at a cost of Rs 412 crore, and charging stations are also being set up at bus stations at a cost of Rs 124 crore. In addition to the purchase of these e-buses, 500 more e-buses will be purchased in the financial year 2025-26.

He said that six green corridors have been constructed in the state, and soon 41 additional charging stations will be set up in these corridors. The present government has provided a 100 per cent exemption in the road tax and a 50 per cent exemption in the special road tax on registration of e-commercial vehicles. With the aim of protecting the environment, all petrol and diesel auto rickshaws operating in the state are being replaced with e-auto rickshaws, he remarked.

He said that with the aim of providing self-employment opportunities to the youth, the government is going to provide new permits for 1,000 bus routes to the private sector. The government is providing subsidy of up to 40 per cent on e-vehicles i.e. buses or tempo travellers, on these routes, and efforts were afoot to fully electrify the public transport sector in near future.

With an aim to promote e-vehicles in the state, in the first phase, e-vehicles will be used in all government offices in the district of Hamirpur. He said, "The state government is encouraging green industry. Tourism is being promoted, and this is the right time to invest in Himachal Pradesh." (ANI)

