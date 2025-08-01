Start-ups, R&D key to global competition, sustainable development: President Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said that encouraging a patent culture along with promoting R&D and start-ups to compete at the global level are key to shaping the sustainable future of our country.

Addressing the 45th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad, Murmu said, “India's biggest strength is its vast human resources. The increasing access to technical education and the spread of digital skills are leading India towards becoming a technological superpower.”

The President said that making India's education system more practical, innovation-focused and industry-friendly will give the right direction to the talent of the country's youth and allow them to move forward at the global level.

“The future of our country is taking shape through a commitment to promote cutting-edge research and innovation and to guide bright young minds,” she said, stressing the need to embrace sustainable and equitable development.

She told students to use their knowledge to build a Green India – where development is not at the cost of nature, but in harmony with it.

“The development of a nation lies in the development of its people from all sections and regions. No person should be left behind in the development journey,” said Murmu.

The President said that the country and the world are facing many complex and rapidly changing challenges, from climate change and lack of resources to digital disruption and social inequality.

To develop holistic thinking among students and find creative solutions to complex problems, the adoption of an interdisciplinary approach in education is also very important, she said.

“The IIT-ISM has an important role in the overall development of the country. Apart from preparing excellent engineers and researchers, this institute also has to create compassionate, sensitive and purposeful professionals,” she said.

The President advised students not to limit their knowledge to personal advancement, but to make it a vehicle for the public good.

She urged them to use their knowledge to build a stronger and more just India, where opportunities to advance are available to all.

--IANS

rch/uk