Stampede near Gundicha Temple in Puri: Development Commissioner submits inquiry report

Bhubaneswar, July 31 (IANS) Development Commissioner Anu Garg on Thursday submitted the inquiry report on the stampede incident that occurred near the Sri Gundicha Temple in Puri during Rath Yatra on June 29 this year.

Notably, the Odisha government has ordered an administrative inquiry into the tragic mishap under the supervision of the Development Commissioner of Odisha directing her to submit the report within 30 days.

She was tasked with identifying the exact causes of the stampede, pinpointing any lapses in crowd control or administrative management, and recommending measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The state government has also urged the public to share any relevant information, video footage, or other evidence to support a comprehensive and transparent investigation.

On Thursday evening, the report was finally handed over to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi by Garg at the Lok Seva Bhavan here.

During the inquiry, Garg conducted public hearings in Bhubaneswar and Puri, where she recorded the statements from a range of individuals and organisations, including servitors, police officials, members of the public, and others.

It is pertinent here to mention that the tragic stampede took place in the early hours of June 29, 2025, between 3.50 a.m. and 4.20 a.m., at Saradhabali near the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

The incident occurred while the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings were stationed near the Sri Gundicha Temple during Rath yatra festival.

According to reports, the stampede on June 29, which resulted in the deaths of three devotees, was caused by a massive crowd — larger than in previous years due to favourable weather conditions — the entry of two trucks to remove the sacred Charamala wood from the chariots, and the unplanned reopening of darshan of the deities during the early hours.

Subsequently, CM Majhi extended an apology to the devotees of Lord Jagannath and ordered an immediate investigation into the security lapses.

The Odisha Government also shunted out Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal.

Two other senior police officials -- DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhee -- have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty. The government also immediately announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the family members of the deceased pilgrims.

--IANS

gyan/pgh