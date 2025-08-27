Stamp duty abolished on registration of residential plots, Haryana CM tells Assembly

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday informed the Assembly that stamp duty would be completely abolished on the registration of residential plots up to 50 sq yards in urban areas and up to 100 sq yards in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

The Chief Minister was responding to the calling attention motion moved by the Opposition regarding the increase in collector rates. Refuting the Opposition’s allegations, the Chief Minister said they “are unsuccessfully trying to mislead the public”.

Presenting figures, he said during the Opposition’s rule from 2004-05 to 2014, the collector rate increased by an average of 25.11 per cent, whereas under the present government from 2014 to 2025, the increase has been only 9.69 per cent.

He also emphasised that the government has not introduced any new tax on registration.

The Chief Minister clarified that since 2008, stamp duty has been levied at seven per cent, including a two per cent development fee, for men and five per cent for women, and these rates remain unchanged to this day.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said that the issue is not about increasing the collector rate, but about individuals who engage in land deals using black money to evade stamp duty.

He urged the Opposition to stand up for the poor and the underprivileged, rather than supporting those who profit from illegitimate means.

He said the stamp duty on the purchase and sale of ‘gaushala’ land, which was reduced to one per cent in 2019, has been completely waived off this year.

The Chief Minister said the revision of collector rates is a routine and transparent process, conducted annually in accordance with prevailing market prices.

He pointed out that collector rates were also increased regularly during the Congress government's tenure. Between 2004-05 and 2013-14, the rates saw annual increase, ranging from 10 per cent to 300 per cent across all districts.

For instance, in Faridabad, the rates rose by 300 per cent in 2008 and 220 per cent in 2011-12; in Karnal by 220 per cent in 2012-13; in Mahendragarh by 100 per cent in both 2010-11 and 2011-12; and in Jhajjar by 109 per cent in 2007-08.

--IANS

vg/pgh