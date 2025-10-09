Stalin urges Centre to secure release of TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged the Union government to take immediate diplomatic measures to secure the release of 47 Indian fishermen, including 30 from Tamil Nadu and 17 from Karaikal (Puducherry), who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Thursday (October 9).

In a strongly worded letter to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the recurring arrests of Indian fishermen and the seizure of their boats by Sri Lankan authorities.

According to the Chief Minister’s letter, the Sri Lankan Navy detained five Indian mechanised fishing boats and arrested 47 fishermen from Ramanathapuram and Karaikal districts during routine fishing operations.

Stalin noted that 30 of the detained fishermen belong to coastal villages in Tamil Nadu and that four mechanised boats from the state have been impounded. “This incident has caused great distress among the fishing community and created a sense of fear and uncertainty in the coastal districts,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He described the latest arrest as the first incident in 2025 where such a large number of fishermen were detained in a single day, adding that repeated incidents of this nature gravely affect the safety, livelihood, and morale of traditional fishing communities.

Stalin further pointed out that 74 Tamil Nadu fishermen and 242 fishing boats remain in Sri Lankan custody, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic intervention. He urged the External Affairs Minister to take up the matter immediately with the Sri Lankan government to secure the early release of all detained fishermen and their boats.

Calling for long-term measures, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to revive the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on Fisheries to prevent future incidents. “It is essential that sustained diplomatic efforts are made to ensure the safety and livelihood of our fishermen and to avoid recurrence of such arrests,” he stated.

Stalin concluded his letter by urging the Centre to act swiftly and decisively to protect the rights and dignity of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen and to maintain peaceful maritime relations with Sri Lanka.

