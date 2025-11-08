Stalin slams ‘Chief Minister Dreamers’, voter roll ‘manipulation’

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inaugurated the Progressive Book Fair at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, which will be open to the public until November 16.

The event, a celebration of Tamil literary and ideological traditions, began with the release of the book ‘Kaalathin Nirum Karuppum Chuvappum’ (The Colour of the Times is Black and Red) by the Chief Minister.

Following the inauguration, Stalin visited the cultural exhibitions at the venue and also launched a two-day seminar titled ‘Seventy-Five Years of the Two-Colour Flag’, commemorating the DMK’s emblem and its historic journey.

Addressing the gathering, Stalin used the platform to take aim at emerging political outfits and leaders who, he said, were starting parties with the singular dream of becoming Chief Minister. “Some people start political parties with the dream of becoming Chief Minister. But DMK did not come to power by declaring that we were starting a party and that I would be the next Chief Minister,” Stalin said, drawing applause from the audience.

He emphasised that the DMK’s rise to power was rooted in decades of ideological commitment, knowledge, and hard work. “Those who threaten the DMK are people ignorant of history. The idea of destroying the DMK will never become a reality. Some people fantasise that they can achieve success like the DMK, but if they want that, they need the same level of awareness and effort,” he remarked.

Turning his attention to the ongoing voter list revision by the Election Commission of India, Stalin alleged that there was an attempt to defeat the DMK “through hidden means.” He accused certain forces of trying to manipulate the electoral rolls to their advantage.

“Since they cannot defeat the DMK on ideological or political grounds, they are now attempting to do so through the Election Commission. We will resist it both legally and politically,” he declared.

The Chief Minister added that while fake voters must not be allowed, genuine voters’ rights should never be denied. He urged DMK cadres to ensure that all legitimate voters retained their rightful place in the rolls.

--IANS