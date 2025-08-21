Stalin reaffirms DMK’s commitment to minorities, pays tribute to late leader

Chennai, Aug 21(IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Thursday reaffirmed that his party would continue to stand unwaveringly with minority communities, underscoring the Dravidian movement’s inclusive ideology.

In his remarks at an event to release five books authored by former DMK minister A. Rahman Khan, Stalin recalled the late leader’s steadfast commitment to the party’s principles and loyalty.

He said that despite repeated invitations from then Chief Minister and AIADMK chief M.G. Ramachandran to join his party, Rahman Khan remained firmly rooted in the DMK and loyal to the leadership of party patriarch M. Karunanidhi.

"Rahman Khan epitomised dedication to the DMK’s values and leadership. He never wavered in his political conviction, and his loyalty was unshakeable,” Stalin noted.

The Chief Minister lauded the former minister as an outstanding parliamentarian and speaker, describing him as a "star voice" of the DMK during its years in opposition.

He recalled that Khan, along with party seniors Duraimurugan and K. Subbu, was celebrated for his fiery oratory in the Assembly.

"They were once fondly referred to as ‘Idi, Minnal, and Mazhai’ (Thunder, Lightning, and Downpour)," Stalin said, evoking the spirited debates that defined that era.

Stalin emphasised that the DMK, inspired by leaders like Karunanidhi and strengthened by dedicated cadres like Rahman Khan, has always been at the forefront of protecting the rights of minorities and upholding social justice.

He said the present government, too, would continue to safeguard these values as part of its governance model.

The Chief Minister said Rahman Khan’s legacy was not only in the speeches he delivered or the debates he took part in, but in the example he set for younger generations of party workers. "His life reminds us that loyalty to ideology and leadership, combined with courage and clarity in expression, is what strengthens the DMK. His contributions will continue to inspire the party and the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

