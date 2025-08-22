Stalin not qualified to criticise Disqualification Bill, says HM Shah; BJP-AIADMK alliance to form govt in TN

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, has hit out at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, declaring that he was "not qualified" to criticise the Disqualification Bill introduced by the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Addressing a large gathering of booth committee agents in Tirunelveli, Union Home Minister Shah alleged that Chief Minister Stalin's political motives were centred on promoting dynastic succession.

"Chief Minister Stalin's only aim is to make Udhayanidhi Stalin the next Chief Minister, just as Sonia Gandhi dreams of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country. But as long as the BJP exists, such dynastic ambitions will never materialise," he said amid loud applause from the party cadre.

The meeting was attended by booth in-charges from 28 Assembly constituencies across five Lok Sabha seats -- Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi -- underscoring the BJP's focus on strengthening its grassroots base in southern Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the Disqualification Bill, Union Minister Shah said that the legislation bars individuals convicted and sentenced to jail from continuing to hold public office.

He called it a landmark reform aimed at ensuring accountability and ethical governance.

"This Bill is a guarantee that those who face criminal convictions cannot misuse power. Stalin has no qualification to criticise such a law," Union Minister Shah said.

The Union Home Minister also used the occasion to highlight the BJP's recognition of Tamil Nadu's contribution to national politics.

He announced that senior BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan had been nominated as the NDA candidate for the Vice-President, which is a proud moment for Tamil Nadu.

"In the next Parliament session, C.P. Radhakrishnan will take charge as Vice-President. It reflects Prime Minister Modi's trust and respect for Tamil Nadu and its people," Union Home Minister Shah remarked.

He said that PM Modi had presided over a historic event at Gangaikonda Cholapuram, demonstrating his reverence for Tamil culture and heritage.

"It was also the NDA that gave India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as President, further proving our respect for Tamil Nadu's legacy," he added.

Union Home Minister Shah praised PM Modi's leadership in matters of national security, particularly citing "Operation Sindoor", which he claimed destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Modi governs by following the moral path enshrined in Tirukkural -- combining strength with righteousness," he added.

Concluding his address, Union Home Minister Shah declared that the BJP-AIADMK alliance was poised to secure 39 per cent of the vote share in Tamil Nadu and form the next government in the state.

"The alliance will sweep the state and bring a people-centric government," he said.

--IANS

aal/khz