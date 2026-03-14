Stalin meets VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan amid seat-sharing talks ahead of TN polls

Chennai, March 14 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, political activity in the State has intensified as parties within major alliances begin negotiations over seat-sharing arrangements.

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In this context, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin met Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday to discuss the allocation of constituencies within the ruling alliance.

The meeting took place at the Chief Minister’s residence in Alwarpet, Chennai.

The VCK is one of the key allies of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and has been engaged in discussions with the DMK leadership regarding its share of seats for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sources said that preliminary rounds of negotiations between the two parties had already been completed earlier, paving the way for Saturday’s high-level meeting between Stalin and Thirumavalavan.

The discussions are part of the DMK’s broader effort to finalise seat-sharing arrangements with alliance partners ahead of the announcement of election dates by the Election Commission of India.

According to political sources, the DMK initially proposed to allocate six constituencies to the VCK, similar to the number of seats the party contested in the previous Assembly election. However, the VCK is understood to have sought a significantly larger share this time, reportedly demanding up to 12 seats. Negotiations between the two parties are believed to be moving towards a compromise formula. Sources indicated that the DMK leadership is considering offering around eight seats to the VCK as part of the final arrangement.

The discussions between Stalin and Thirumavalavan are viewed as a crucial step in finalising the alliance framework. Leaders from both parties are said to be keen on concluding the agreement quickly to enable them to focus on campaign preparations.

Political observers note that the VCK, which has a strong presence among Dalit voters and in certain northern districts of Tamil Nadu, remains an important ally for the DMK-led alliance.

Sources added that the seat-sharing agreement between the DMK and VCK could be formally announced and signed either later on Saturday or on Sunday. Once finalised, it is expected to provide clarity on the distribution of constituencies within the ruling alliance as parties gear up for a closely watched electoral contest in Tamil Nadu.

--IANS

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