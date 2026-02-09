Stalin inaugurates Rs 9,000-crore Tata-JLR plant in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Reaffirming confidence in Tamil Nadu’s ‘Dravidian model of governance’ as a magnet for global investments, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated the Rs 9,000-crore Tata Motors-Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) passenger car manufacturing plant at Panapakkam village in Ranipet district, marking a major milestone in the State’s expanding automotive sector.

Describing the project as a symbol of Tamil Nadu’s industrial strength, Stalin said the State has consistently emerged as a preferred destination for world-class manufacturing due to its skilled workforce, progressive policies and robust infrastructure.

He noted that the Tata Group has played a significant role in India’s nation-building efforts and shares a long-standing, historic partnership with Tamil Nadu.

“The commencement of operations at this advanced facility strengthens our position as India’s automobile capital and reinforces investor confidence in the Dravidian model,” he said after flagging off the first Range Rover Evoque rolled out from the new plant.

Spread across 470 acres, the state-of-the-art facility integrates advanced manufacturing technologies with a highly trained workforce to produce premium passenger vehicles for both domestic and international markets. Production will be scaled up in phases over the next five to seven years, eventually reaching the plant’s full annual capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles.

In his special address, Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, N. Chandrasekaran, termed the inauguration a “significant milestone” in the company’s journey towards sustainable and future-ready manufacturing. He said the project deepens Tata’s partnership with Tamil Nadu, a State known for industrial excellence, innovation and inclusive growth.

The new plant is expected to generate more than 5,000 direct and indirect jobs while creating opportunities for local suppliers and strengthening the ancillary ecosystem.

Officials said the project would also promote skill development and enhance regional economic growth. Before the launch, Stalin toured the facility along with Chandrasekaran.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi, and Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam accompanied him.

With the Tata-JLR plant now operational, Tamil Nadu has added another marquee investment to its industrial portfolio, reinforcing its status as one of India’s leading automotive manufacturing hubs.

