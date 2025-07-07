Stalin inaugurates 729 new homes for Sri Lankan Tamils across five TN districts

Chennai, July 7(IANS ) In a significant step toward improving the living conditions of Sri Lankan Tamils in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday inaugurated 729 newly-built houses in rehabilitation camps across five districts.

The inauguration was conducted via video conference from the State Secretariat, in the presence of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 38.76 crore, the houses are located in refugee camps situated in Villupuram, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Virudhunagar districts.

These homes are part of a broader rehabilitation initiative by the Tamil Nadu government, announced under Rule 110 in the state Assembly in August 2021, aimed at upgrading infrastructure and living conditions in Sri Lankan Tamil camps spread across the state.

As per the government’s long-term plan, over 3,510 houses are to be built at a total estimated cost of Rs 180.34 crore in 35 rehabilitation camps. Of this, 2,781 houses in 32 camps across 18 districts have already been completed and handed over to beneficiaries.

The state has also undertaken supplementary infrastructure upgrades in these camps to improve the quality of life. These include new internal roads, upgraded electricity lines, and enhanced drinking water supply facilities. The total cost of these civil works stands at Rs 7.33 crore.

According to an official release, the rehabilitation programme is part of the DMK government’s commitment to provide a dignified life to Sri Lankan Tamils who have been residing in 67 government-run camps across 26 districts of Tamil Nadu for decades, after fleeing ethnic conflict in their homeland.

The Chief Minister, in his remarks during the inauguration, reiterated his government’s resolve to continue supporting refugee communities through improved housing, access to basic amenities, and welfare schemes. He also emphasised the importance of integration and inclusion, ensuring that displaced populations can live with dignity and security. The ongoing rehabilitation efforts are seen as a model approach in refugee welfare, combining both humanitarian concerns and infrastructural development, and have received appreciation from human rights observers and community leaders alike.

