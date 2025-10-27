Stalin holds alliance meeting as EC announces SIR in 12 states

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) As the Election Commission of India (ECI) formally announced the commencement of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday held discussions with allies to chart out a joint response to the move.

The Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, while addressing the media in New Delhi, said that the second phase of the nationwide SIR process would be undertaken in states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

The exercise, aimed at verifying and updating voter lists, was earlier completed in Bihar.

The announcement comes amid sharp criticism from Chief Minister Stalin, who had earlier accused the Election Commission and the BJP of conspiring to disenfranchise large sections of voters — particularly from the working class, Scheduled Castes, minorities, and women — through the Bihar exercise.

Stalin had publicly demanded that the Commission withdraw the SIR plan, alleging that it was being used as a political tool.

Following the announcement, the Chief Minister convened an all-party meeting at the Secretariat (Arivalayam) to discuss the state’s stand.

The meeting was attended by MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPI state secretary Veerapandian, former Congress state president K.V. Thangkabalu, and VCK MP Ravi Kumar, among others.

The leaders reportedly voiced concern over possible misuse of the voter roll revision process and urged the ECI to ensure transparency and fairness.

However, in a contrasting stand, the AIADMK extended full support to the Election Commission’s initiative.

Former minister D. Jayakumar said, “We wholeheartedly welcome the Election Commission’s decision to conduct the Special Revision of the Voter List. This is a legitimate and transparent administrative process that strengthens democracy. We only urge the Commission to ensure that state government officials involved in the exercise act neutrally and fairly.”

The diverging responses from the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK indicate the emergence of a new political flashpoint in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

With the ECI expected to begin groundwork soon, the state’s political landscape is once again set for heated debates over voter rights, neutrality, and the integrity of the electoral process.

--IANS

aal/dan