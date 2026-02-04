Stalin hits out at suspension of eight Oppn MPs, accuses BJP of fearing questions on national security

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a strong attack on the BJP-led Union government over the suspension of eight opposition Members of Parliament from the Lok Sabha, calling the action undemocratic and politically motivated.

He questioned why the Centre appeared reluctant to face scrutiny on issues of national security and governance raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Condemning the suspensions, Stalin said silencing elected representatives undermines the very spirit of parliamentary democracy.

The Parliament is meant to function as a platform for debate, accountability and transparency, and not as a space where dissenting voices are curtailed, he asserted.

In a message posted on social media, Stalin directly questioned the Centre’s intentions, asking why the government was "fearing" the questions raised by Gandhi.

He emphasised that the government of the day is duty-bound to respond to concerns raised by members of the House, particularly on sensitive matters related to national security and the country’s economic interests.

The Chief Minister demanded the immediate revocation of the suspensions, stating that the democratic right of MPs to speak on issues of public importance must be protected. He said denying opposition members an opportunity to participate in debates weakens democratic institutions and sets a troubling precedent for parliamentary functioning.

Stalin’s remarks came a day after dramatic scenes unfolded in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session. Eight opposition MPs — seven from the Congress and one from the CPI-M — were suspended for the remainder of the session on grounds of unruly conduct amid protests in the House.

The confrontation reportedly began when Rahul Gandhi attempted to cite portions from an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General M.M. Naravane while raising concerns about the 2020 India-China border conflict. The Chair disallowed the reference, triggering sharp protests from opposition benches. The situation quickly escalated into noisy scenes and repeated disruptions, leading to disciplinary action against the MPs.

The episode has sparked criticism from several opposition parties, who view the suspensions as an attempt to stifle debate. Stalin joined these voices, reiterating that a healthy democracy requires open discussion and accountability, not restrictions on elected representatives.

