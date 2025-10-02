Stalin hits out at Modi govt over RSS centenary stamp and coin, calls for safeguarding Mahatma's ideals

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday sharply criticised the Central government for issuing a special postage stamp and a commemorative Rs 100 coin to mark the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying such gestures degrade India’s secular ethos and dishonour Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Stalin termed it deeply concerning that India was now “celebrating an organisation which shaped the thinking of a communal element who assassinated the Father of the Nation.”

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the stamp and coin to mark 100 years of the RSS.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin described India as a secular republic built on the Mahatma's moral and political philosophy.

"He is the power that will always provide us strength to face the seeds of hatred among the people and the divisive forces whenever they arise," he said, urging people to reaffirm their commitment to the Mahatma's values.

Stalin’s strongest criticism was reserved for the Modi government’s decision to officially honour the RSS.

"India should be rescued from the pitiful state where the one who is in charge of the country’s leadership releases special postage stamps and commemorative coin on the centenary of the RSS movement, which gave shape to the dreams of the communal leader who killed our Father of the Nation," he said, calling on citizens to take a collective pledge to uphold Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals.

The commemorative Rs 100 coin released by the Prime Minister features an image of Bharata Mata, accompanied by a lion, in the Varada mudra gesture of blessing, as RSS members are shown paying obeisance to her, on the obverse side.

The national emblem appears on the reverse.

Stalin’s statement, terming the move a "distortion of India’s soul", is among the strongest political reactions from the opposition to the Centre’s decision, which comes at a time of growing criticism that the government is attempting to mainstream the RSS — long regarded as the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party — while sidelining the Mahatma's secular and inclusive vision.

--IANS

aal/vd