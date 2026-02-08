Stalin govt fast-tracks key appointments ahead of TN elections; Palaniswami skips selection panel meet

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) In a clear push to wrap up pending institutional appointments before the Assembly election process begins, the Tamil Nadu government has intensified efforts to fill several important statutory posts across commissions and public bodies.

Read More

The move comes at a politically sensitive time, with the Model Code of Conduct expected soon. The Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has opted out of participating in a crucial selection committee meeting.

Among the immediate priorities is strengthening the State Information Commission, which handles Right to Information (RTI) appeals and complaints. To improve efficiency and reduce backlog, the government has decided to increase the number of Information Commissioners and fill two additional posts through a formal selection process scheduled for next week. At present, the Commission is headed by the Chief Information Commissioner and six Information Commissioners -- Md Shakeel Akhter, P. Thamarai Kannan, P. Priyakumar, K. Thirumalaimuthu, M.Selvaraj, V.P.R. Elamparithi and M. Natesan. Two more members are expected to be added before election rules restrict major administrative decisions.

A search committee led by former judge Justice K.B.K. Vasuki has already shortlisted candidates. The panel also includes retired IAS officer M.P. Sivanarul and former IPS officer K. Radhakrishnan.

Applications were invited from eligible individuals with administrative or legal experience. As per established procedure, Information Commissioners are appointed by the Governor based on the recommendation of a three-member committee comprising the Chief Minister, the Leader of Opposition and a Cabinet Minister nominated by the Chief Minister.

The meeting has been scheduled for February 13 at the Secretariat. Although an invitation was extended to Palaniswami, sources said he informed authorities that he would not attend.

Parallelly, the government has begun the process of appointing a Chairperson for the Tamil Nadu Heritage Commission. Applications for the post will be accepted until February 18, and officials expect the appointment to be finalised by month-end.

Additionally, a notification has been issued for the direct recruitment of a Principal for the All India Civil Services Coaching Centre.

Senior officials indicated that the government is keen to complete all these appointments promptly to avoid delays once the election notification and Model Code of Conduct come into force, which would restrict such administrative decisions.

--IANS

aal/dpb