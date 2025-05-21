Stalin defends NITI Aayog meet participation, slams EPS for double standards

Chennai, May 21 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday hit back strongly at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) over his criticism of Stalin's upcoming participation in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting scheduled for May 24 in New Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X, Stalin defended his decision, stating that he was attending the meeting to assert Tamil Nadu’s rightful financial entitlements.

He questioned why his efforts to fight for the state’s rights should trouble EPS.

"Why is my participation in the NITI Aayog meeting bothering him?" Stalin, who is also the President of the ruling DMK, asked.

"Whether it was Sasikala or Amit Shah, EPS never stopped his habit of crawling under the table to hold their feet. He once claimed AIADMK would never align with the BJP, but after facing a raid, he surrendered and waved the white flag. Isn’t it shameful that he now accuses me of surrendering?" he said.

Stalin further underlined his ideological roots and party legacy, affirming his commitment to Tamil Nadu’s rights.

"My hands, raised by Perarignar Anna and guided by Kalaignar Karunanidhi, will only hold the black and red flag of the DMK. I carry the flag of rights - I will never crawl," he asserted.

Highlighting the state’s ongoing legal battle with the Union government, Stalin referred to a suit filed in the Supreme Court seeking the release of over Rs 2,000 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, which the Centre allegedly withheld. "Even today, I filed a case in the Supreme Court to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights. I will stand firm by my principles and fight for what is due to our people," he said.

The war of words marks a sharp escalation in the political rivalry between the DMK and the AIADMK, as both parties gear up for the 2026 Assembly elections.

--IANS

aal/vd