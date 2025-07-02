Stalin defends Dravidian model of governance, slams critics

Chennai, July 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday strongly defended the achievements of his government’s Dravidian model, particularly in the domain of temple administration and social welfare, while taking a veiled dig at detractors who "were unable to tolerate the progress being made".

Addressing a mass wedding ceremony organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, the Chief Minister said: "True devotees are able to recognise the accomplishments of this government, which is founded on the principle of ‘everything for everyone’. But those filled with hatred and bent on dividing society are unable to digest this."

He went a step further to criticise individuals who, he alleged, disguise themselves as pious devotees but are driven by political animosity.

"They cannot accept the fact that temples are being administered with transparency and social justice,” he remarked.

Stalin listed several achievements of the HR&CE Department over the last four years, most notably the consecration of 3,170 temples across the state — a figure he said was unprecedented.

He also pointed out the increasing popularity of public service initiatives under the department, such as free weddings, Annadhanam (free meals), and heritage restoration projects.

Referring to a recent cartoon published in a Tamil weekly magazine that mocked him and his cabinet, the Chief Minister dismissed it as a product of a "long-standing grudge".

"These criticisms don’t affect me. I draw strength from them and will continue to work for the welfare of the people."

He clarified that the cartoon was not an act of spiritual concern, but a deliberate attempt to ridicule his administration.

"Their aim is not to serve devotion or religion, but to attack our efforts and mock our ministers. Nevertheless, we will remain steadfast in our commitment to serving true devotees with dedication," he said.

Stalin also used the opportunity to bless and congratulate the newlywed couples at the event. Urging them to name their children in Tamil, he wished them a life of health, happiness, and mutual respect. The event is part of the HR&CE Department’s broader social outreach, aimed at making temple services more inclusive and people-centric.

--IANS

aal/vd