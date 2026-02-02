Stalin blasts AIADMK, BJP; calls on DMK cadre to march forward on the path shown by Anna

Chennai, Feb 2 (IANS) Launching a sharp attack on the BJP and the AIADMK, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday accused the two parties of betraying the state's interests, undermining federalism, and remaining silent in the face of Hindi and Sanskrit imposition.

Read More

In a detailed letter addressed to party cadres, he urged DMK workers to intensify their efforts and prepare the ground for victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Stalin alleged that the BJP is actively working to dilute Tamil Nadu’s linguistic identity, promote religious polarisation, and weaken state autonomy, while the AIADMK has chosen to remain a "submissive spectator" to these moves.

"A party that claims to uphold Anna’s name has surrendered its self-respect and failed to defend Tamil Nadu," he said, accusing the AIADMK of enabling the BJP’s agenda through silence and compliance.

Reiterating the DMK’s ideological roots, Stalin invoked the legacy of Perarignar C.N. Annadurai, the founder of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, who he described as a towering rationalist leader who gave the state its name -- Tamil Nadu -- and charted a political path centred on social justice, self-respect, and people-centric governance.

He recalled that Anna founded the DMK in 1949 and, within 18 years, led it to power through mass public support.

Stalin highlighted Anna’s historic reforms, including the legalisation of Self-Respect marriages, the firm rejection of Hindi imposition, the establishment of the Tamil–English two-language policy, and the renaming of the state. He noted that Anna’s tenure as Chief Minister, though cut short by cancer, left an enduring imprint on Tamil society.

Following Anna’s death, Stalin said, it was Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi who carried the movement forward during its most difficult phase.

For five decades, Kalaignar led the DMK, served five times as Chief Minister, defended democracy during the Emergency, and laid the foundations of modern Tamil Nadu. Even under repression, Kalaignar ensured that Anna’s ideals were kept alive through peaceful protests, defiance of press censorship, and unwavering public engagement.

Turning to the present, Stalin said the DMK government has rescued Tamil Nadu from the “dark decade” of AIADMK rule and placed the state firmly on a progressive path.

Despite what he termed systematic discrimination by the BJP-led Union government, Tamil Nadu continues to register strong growth in the economy, industry, education, and infrastructure -- progress acknowledged even in Central government surveys.

Stalin asserted that the Dravidian Model government remains committed to social welfare, state rights, and inclusive development. He called on party cadres to renew their pledge to Anna and Kalaignar’s ideals and announced a peaceful march to Anna Square on Tuesday, marking Anna’s death anniversary.

"We will continue to work tirelessly on Anna’s path. We will go to the people, stand with them, and with their support, we will once again win the Assembly elections," he declared.

--IANS

aal/vd