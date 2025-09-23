Stalin asks DMK MPs to dedicate more time to constituencies, submit fortnightly reports

Chennai, Sep 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday directed the party’s Members of Parliament to intensify their work in constituencies by spending at least four days a week among the people and submitting performance reports once every 15 days.

Chairing a meeting of DMK MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, Stalin urged the legislators to balance parliamentary duties with direct constituency engagement.

He asked them to actively participate in outreach initiatives such as 'Ungaludan Stalin' and 'Nalam Kaakkum Stalin', and to work with district administrations to ensure swift redressal of public grievances raised in these camps.

He particularly stressed that eligible women who were left out of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme must be identified and included without delay.

Stalin reminded the gathering of the DMK alliance’s emphatic victory in all 40 seats - 39 in the state and 1 in Puducherry - during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He credited the triumph to the hard work of legislators and called for a similar commitment to secure success in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Regular interaction with people, addressing their demands, and ensuring strong coordination with ministers, district secretaries, legislators, zonal in-charges, and booth-level functionaries will be key,” he told the MPs.

The Chief Minister further instructed MPs to create awareness about what he described as the "anti-people" policies of the Union government, and to keep their constituencies informed about the DMK’s welfare initiatives.

He emphasised that constituency visits should not be treated as symbolic gestures but as opportunities to build trust, resolve issues, and sustain momentum ahead of the polls. To ensure accountability, he mandated that reports on public work and parliamentary contributions be submitted to him twice a month.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including General Secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Treasurer and Lok Sabha floor leader T.R. Baalu, Rajya Sabha floor leader Tiruchi Siva, Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, along with several other functionaries.

The session marked one of the DMK’s strongest pushes yet to align parliamentary performance with grassroots political mobilisation as Tamil Nadu gears up for the next Assembly elections in 2026.

--IANS

aal/vd