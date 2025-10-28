Stalin accuses EPS of ‘surrendering before Amit Shah’, says 2026 polls will be fight to protect TN

Chennai, Oct 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accusing him of "surrendering before Union Home Minister Amit Shah" and betraying the Dravidian legacy for political convenience.

Addressing a special training session at Mamallapuram for DMK workers titled “En Polling Station — Oru Vetriyana Polling Station” (My Polling Station — A Winning Polling Station), Stalin said that the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election would be a "decisive battle to protect the state from the BJP-AIADMK combine".

"The 2021 election was fought to liberate Tamil Nadu from the clutches of a subservient AIADMK group. The 2026 election will be to safeguard our state from those who now plan to corrupt and destroy it," he declared, reiterating his confidence that the DMK’s “Dravidian Model 2.0” government would emerge victorious once again.

The Chief Minister said that the AIADMK, which once claimed to be a Dravidian party, had now completely mortgaged its political independence to the BJP.

“Edappadi Palaniswami has surrendered before Amit Shah. The AIADMK no longer speaks for Tamil Nadu’s interests — it only echoes the voice of Delhi,” he charged.

Stalin also mocked Palaniswami’s efforts to form a broad opposition alliance, claiming that despite his attempts to rope in the DMDK, Left parties, and the Congress, no one was willing to join hands with the AIADMK.

"He invited everyone — the VIPs, the Communists, the Congress — but no one went. That shows where they stand today," he said, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu "neither want the AIADMK-BJP alliance nor believe in their false promises".

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to the principles of social justice, secularism, and state autonomy, Stalin said the DMK’s governance had strengthened Tamil Nadu’s economy and welfare systems over the past five years.

"We have built a prosperous Tamil Nadu. The BJP-AIADMK nexus is trying to destroy it. We will uproot them completely," he said to loud applause from party cadres.

--IANS

aal/vd