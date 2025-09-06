Stage erected, beautification works underway in Imphal ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit to Manipur

Imphal, Sep 6 (IANS) Amid the media reports about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s probable visit to Manipur on September 13, a grand stage is being made at Kangla Fort in the heart of the capital city Imphal, while beautification activities are underway in the area under Imphal West district.

Both the civil and security officials refused to tell the media about the erection of the grand stage and the ongoing beautification works at the historic Kangla Fort areas, but said that instructions had been given from the highest level to complete these works at the earliest. Over 100 workers are engaged in the stage construction and beautification activities.

The officials, who are looking after making the stage, said that arrangements are being made to accommodate more than 15,000 people in front of the makeshift stage. The 7 km road stretch between Imphal airport and Kangla Fort is also being repaired and beautified, and trees are being trimmed.

BJP leaders also remained tight-lipped about the Prime Minister’s possible Manipur visit. “Once we get the official confirmation from the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) about the PM's visit, we would ensure that Modi is given a grand welcome in our state,” a BJP leader said, refusing to be named.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said helipads are being prepared at Kangla Fort and Churachandpur district headquarters, while security deployment and other measures are underway ahead of the proposed VVIP visit.

As per the media reports for the past one week, the Prime Minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, and that would be his first tour to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

As per the media reports, the Prime Minister would visit the Mizoram capital, Aizawl and inaugurate the newly constructed 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang new railway project, and then he would visit Churachandpur district and Imphal in Manipur. The Churachandpur district administration has prohibited the use of aerial devices such as drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), balloons, and other flying objects across the district.

Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, in an order on September 4, declared the entire hill district as a ‘No Drone Zone’ area. The District Magistrate, in his order, said that in view of the proposed visit of a VVIP to the District, various security arrangements are being undertaken.

“As a measure to strengthen security, there is a need for restriction on the use of aerial photography and videography in any form by the usage of drones, balloons, etc., which could pose a potential threat to law and order; and hence there is sufficient ground for proceeding for which immediate prevention is required,” the order had said.

The DM said that in exercise of the power conferred upon him under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, with a view to ensure and strengthen security during the visit of the VVIP, declare the whole of Churachandpur District as 'No Drone Zone' and prohibited the flying of any kind of aviation devices including UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), drones, balloons etc., except only those approved by government, in Churachandpur District with immediate effect, until further orders.

Any violation of this order is punishable by legal action under section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and other relevant provisions of law, the order said.

The Manipur government earlier asked the senior civil and police officials to make necessary arrangements in Imphal and the Churachandpur district in connection with the proposed visit of a VVIP to the state.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department, however, did not mention the name of the VVIP or the date of the visit.

According to the notification available with IANS, Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel held a meeting with the senior civil and security officials last week to review arrangements in connection with the proposed visit of a VVIP to the state.

The Chief Secretary told the officials attending the meeting that the visit of the VVIP needs to be organised in a grand manner. “All security arrangements as per Blue Book, including installation of jammers, sanitisation and anti-sabotage checking of en route and function venue at Kangla Fort (in Imphal) and in Churachandpur district need to be made,” the notification said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that the Prime Minister is expected to be on a two-day visit to Assam on September 13-14. PM Modi's visit is centred around the birth centenary celebrations of cultural icon and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, and he will also inaugurate the official celebrations on September 13 in Guwahati.

