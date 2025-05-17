SS-UBT always with the govt in times of crisis: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that the party may have ideological opposition but during the crisis (in the country) it will always be with the Prime Minister.

“We are not against the country but against the government. Kashmir is ours. Kashmir was ours yesterday, it is ours today and it will be ours tomorrow. One day, the BJP will not remain in the country, but Kashmir will remain ours,” he said in his speech at the meeting of party MPs, legislators and district chiefs held today at the Sena Bhavan in Dadar.

The meeting took a review of the organisational preparedness to face the upcoming local and civic body elections, especially after the recent judgment by the Supreme Court asking the state to complete the process in four months.

The meeting also coincided with the exit of key party functionaries and their move to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

However, undeterred by several activists calling it a day, Thackeray said: "Our ship is not sinking. Instead, the overloaded ship of BJP is sinking. Amit Shah is the head of three parties, including Shiv Sena and the NCP, in addition to the BJP. Power comes and goes. We don't want to be overwhelmed when we come to power, and we don't want to be sad when we lose power.”

He, however, asked the party activists to work hard and make efforts to regain power.

“Those to whom we have given a lot are leaving the party. Even if they leave the party, it will not affect our party. Let those who want to leave go. The workers are with us,” claimed Thackeray.

Thackeray also referred to the Mumbai visit of the JPC on One Nation One Election saying that the study and the process of holding simultaneous elections was currently underway.

“The elections should be held transparently. It is fine that they (the government) are holding One Nation One Election. But the Prime Minister and Chief Minister should not campaign,” he said.

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi told reporters after the meeting, "party chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked the Shiv Sainiks to focus on a range of issues faced by the common man".

"The issues of the state were discussed. Due to the war-like situation between India and Pakistan, the prevailing issues in Maharashtra and those faced by the common man have been left aside. He directed the party activists to focus on the common man’s issues. The problems faced by the beloved sisters (in Ladki Bahin Yojana), farmers and water deficit among others should be taken up on a priority basis,” she said.

