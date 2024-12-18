Sri Vaikundam Station Master A Jawber Ali Honored with Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar for Flood Rescue Efforts

New Delhi: Sri Vaikundam Station Master A Jawber Ali, who played an important role in managing the Senthur Express with 500 stranded passengers during the flood crisis in December 2023, has been selected for the prestigious "Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar" award.

The award, which recognises an individual's 'outstanding service' in Indian Railways, will be presented to Ali at the 69th Railway Week Award Ceremony in New Delhi on December 21.

"Sri Vaikundam Station Master A Jawber Ali, who managed the Senthur Express with 500 passengers during the flood crisis in December 2023, is one of the eight South Railway employees selected for the prestigious "Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar" award. This award is presented annually to Indian Railway employees for their outstanding service," the official's statement said.

The statement added that "On December 17, 2023, the Senthur Express was stopped at Sri Vaikundam Station after being stranded in the floodwaters with 800 passengers. Initially, 300 passengers were rescued, but due to road blockages, 500 passengers remained stranded the next day."

"Jabar Ali and his small team, along with other railway personnel and officials, managed the situation and took care of the distressed passengers," officials added.

According to an official statement from the Southern Railways, "'Athi Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar,' the prestigious Railway Board Award is presented to the employees of Indian Railways every year for showcasing exemplary performance and outstanding service in their field of work."

"The Railway Week Awards are celebrated annually to commemorate the commissioning of the first passenger train in India on April 16, 1853. Announced at the Railway Board level and conferred by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Railways, the Award holds the highest significance in a Railway employee's career," the officials release stated.

The Senthur Express was halted at Sri Vaikundam Station on December 17 last year following severe flooding. The initial focus of the rescue operation was on evacuating 300 passengers, but under Ali's leadership, along with the efforts of his team and other railway officials, the remaining 500 passengers were safely evacuated. (ANI)