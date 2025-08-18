SPV to be created for mega projects in Amaravati

Amaravati, Aug 18 (IANS) A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) will be created for various prestigious projects in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh capital, Amaravati, it was announced on Monday.

The 51st meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, cleared the creation of SPV for projects including the greenfield airport, the NTR statue, the sports city, smart industries, riverfront development, the inner ring road, and the ropeway.

The CRDA also approved land pooling for the gems & jewellery park as part of the ‘Gold Cluster’ project in Mangalagiri. Specifically, 78 acres at Atmakur near Mangalagiri will be assembled under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

It also approved special LPS norms for this cluster. CM Chandrababu Naidu instructed that a robust infrastructure be created to establish a dedicated ecosystem around the cluster. CRDA officials noted that the project is expected to attract Rs 5,000 crore in investments and create nearly 20,000 jobs.

The authority further sanctioned Rs 904 crore under the critical infra and investment plan for LPS Zones to strengthen basic amenities like drains, water supply, and critical infrastructure works across 29 village panchayats within the capital region.

The Chief Minister directed officials to select an iconic design for the bridge across the Krishna River that will connect Amaravati. He suggested that innovative designs be explored, including those inspired by the traditional Kuchipudi dance form.

The meeting also cleared the proposal to remove the term “assigned” from ownership certificates issued under the Land Pooling Scheme, the establishment of a sewerage water treatment plant in Amaravati at a cost of Rs 411 crore, setting up a water distribution centre at Rs 376.6 crore, and allotment of an additional 100 acres each to VIT and SRM universities.

Naidu directed that all construction works in the capital region should proceed on a war footing. He instructed officials to upload project details online for continuous public updates. He emphasised that the capital should take visible shape within this construction season itself.

The Chief Minister insisted that projects handled by the SPV, such as the sports city, must be built to international standards. He also called for seamless integration of the riverfront, the ropeway, and the inner ring road projects.

He stressed that only pollution-free industries and investments should be encouraged in the capital area. He also announced that a prestigious Bio-Engineering University would soon come up in Amaravati.

Highlighting Amaravati’s unique geographic advantages unmatched elsewhere in the country, the CM said every construction must stand as iconic. He directed that all projects should be planned in a way that generates economic activity alongside development.

The CRDA meeting was attended by Minister P. Narayana, Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, and senior officials from the Municipal, CRDA, and ADC departments.

