Spreading hatred on religion or Bakra Eid will harm unity: Congress

Murshidabad (West Bengal), June 3 (IANS) Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday urged for a peaceful celebration of Eid-al-Adha (Bakra Eid), which will be observed on June 7, warning against any attempts to spread hatred against a particular community or religion.

This comes after the Maharashtra Goseva Ayog under the state’s Department of Animal Husbandry, which had issued a directive last week asking all Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) to close livestock markets from June 3 to June 8

Speaking to IANS, Chowdhury said: "Qurbani (animal sacrifice) has been taking place across Maharashtra and the country for decades. It’s a traditional religious festival. For Muslims, Bakra Eid is a significant occasion celebrated worldwide. No one has had any issue with it. Every religion has its own festivals, and we celebrate them together. But if anyone tries to spread hatred against a particular religion or festival, it will damage our unity."

"The Maharashtra government should take wise decisions," Chowdhury stated.

"Bakra Eid forms a central part of the Muslim faith. No one should try to weaken this foundation. The festival should be celebrated across the country with joy and mutual respect. Everyone has their own religion, and we must honour all traditions. When Ganpati Puja is celebrated in Maharashtra, lakhs of Muslims take part. This spirit of brotherhood must not be disturbed. That is our request.”

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the controversial order issued by the state cattle welfare commission to shut down livestock markets during Bakra Eid. The government has also approved a proposal to modernise the 54-year-old Deonar abattoir in Mumbai.

According to Muslim community leaders, these decisions were finalised during a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. The meeting, also attended by government officials, reviewed preparations for the festival, which commemorates the spirit of sacrifice through the ritual slaughter of goats.

--IANS

