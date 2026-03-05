Sports Minister Mandaviya to review youth engagement schemes at two-day Chintan Shivir in B'luru

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will lead discussions on strengthening youth engagement frameworks at a two-day Chintan Shivir with officials of Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) in Bengaluru on March 6-7, an official said on Thursday.

The two-day event at the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) will bring together senior officials and field-level functionaries to deliberate on strengthening youth engagement and enhancing programme implementation across states.

Officials representing Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra will participate in the deliberations, an official statement said.

The Chintan Shivir aims to provide a collaborative platform for cross-learning, experience sharing and strategic policy discussions to further strengthen youth programmes implemented across the country through MY Bharat and NSS networks, it added.

The Chintan Shivir will be attended by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Secretary Pallavi Jain Govil and Additional Secretary Nitesh Kumar Mishra, along with other senior officials of MY Bharat and the NSS.

The first day of the Chintan Shivir will focus on “Samvaad Se Samadhaan”, emphasising dialogue, policy alignment and exchange of best practices among participating states, the statement said.

Sessions will include discussions on digital youth engagement through the MY Bharat portal, implementation of the Annual Action Plan for 2026, and inter-ministerial convergence to maximise resource synergy for youth empowerment.

Building on these discussions, the second day will focus on “Samadhaan Se Sankalp”, with thematic breakout sessions designed to translate ideas into actionable strategies, the statement said.

The programme will also include a session on Fit India and discussions on the roadmap for the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027.

The outcomes of the two-day action-oriented Chintan Shivir will help shape future strategies for strengthening youth participation, volunteerism and programme delivery through MY Bharat and NSS, the statement said.

The initiative reflects the Government of India’s continued commitment to empowering the Amrit Peedhi as active partners in nation-building and advancing the collective vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the statement added.

