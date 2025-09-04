Sports, culture vital for a healthy society: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, Sep 4 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that sports and culture play a very important role in building a healthy society, and the BJP government is working with special emphasis on the development of sports infrastructure.

The Chief Minister, while speaking at the inauguration of the Yonex Sunrise North East Zone inter-state and Zonal Badminton Championship 2025, said that the tournament, which would continue till September 7, has brought together over 200 players and officials from Tripura and other Northeastern states.

Tripura Badminton Association organised the event at Netaji Subhas Regional Coaching Centre Indoor Hall in Agartala. Calling the day historic for Tripura, the Chief Minister said that sports have the power to bring people together.

Highlighting the importance of fitness, Saha said that physical fitness is one of the pillars of mental development.

“In sports, people find the path to life development and a winning attitude. When a child is exposed to sports and a joyful environment from an early age, their mind becomes cheerful. Sports instil discipline, perseverance, responsibility, duty, and patriotism. Our government is determined to nurture the talents of many promising players in the state,” said Saha, who himself is a dental surgeon.

The Chief Minister also underlined the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in promoting sports.

“The Prime Minister is encouraging the development of infrastructure through initiatives like Khelo India to bring youth to the playground. Over the last 6-7 years, significant sports infrastructure has been developed in Tripura, and many more projects are underway. As a result, our children are already achieving success at national-level competitions,” he said.

Sharing details of the progress, the Chief Minister informed that eight synthetic turf football fields have been built across the state, with another under construction.

The state has also completed one synthetic hockey field, one swimming pool, and two synthetic athletic tracks at Panisagar and Badharghat, respectively, he added.

Saha further announced that a comprehensive sports complex would be developed at Bholagiri in Agartala with facilities including a gallery, an international-standard swimming pool, a natural football field, and a multipurpose sports hall.

--IANS

sc/dan