SpiceJet Flights Diverted Due to Technical Glitches and Bird Hit; Passengers Safe

Dec 09, 2024, 08:22 AM
New Delhi: Two SpiceJet flights-one heading to Shillong and the other to Kochi-were diverted on Monday due to technical issues.

A SpiceJet Q400 aircraft bound for Kochi returned to its origin airport of Chennai due to a technical issue while another flight operating from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna after a crack on its windshield was observed, the airlines said.

The SpiceJet flight 2950 Delhi to Shillong made an emergency landing at Patna airport after a bird hit and technical glitch as per a SpiceJet spokesperson.

The spokesperson said there were multiple layers of windshield and only one layer of a particular window had a crack and the diversion was purely a precautionary measure.

The aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing. Passengers were deplaned normally. Pressurization was normal throughout the flight, added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On December 9, 2024, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Chennai to Kochi returned to Chennai due to a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and the passengers were deplaned normally." (ANI)

