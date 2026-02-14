Speeding car mows down elderly man in Delhi's Ghazipur; driver held

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) A 76-year-old man lost his life after being run over by a speeding Scorpio SUV car in Delhi’s Ghazipur village early Saturday morning, police said.

The vehicle was allegedly being driven by 26-year-old Shrey Kumar, a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, who was apprehended at the spot.

Other occupants travelling in the vehicle fled immediately after the incident, according to an official statement.

"Today, at about 6 a.m., a PCR call regarding a fatal road accident was received at Ghazipur police station and later transferred to PIA police station. The accident took place near a petrol pump on the service road of NH-24 in Ghazipur village," the police statement said.

When police personnel reached the location, they found a black Scorpio car in a damaged condition mounted on the footpath.

"One elderly male pedestrian was found lying on the footpath. He had been hit by the vehicle after it reportedly skidded upon striking the divider between the main road and service road," officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Paik Karmai, originally from West Bengal and currently residing in Ghazipur village.

He was employed at the Flower Mandi in Ghazipur and was heading to work with two members at the time of the accident.

Police said the forensic team examined the spot, and the body was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medico-legal procedures.

"The crime site was inspected by the forensic team, and the deceased was shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for medico-legal formalities. A case is being registered at PIA police station, and further investigation is in progress," the police added.

Further details are awaited.

This case comes against the backdrop of the Kanpur Lamborghini accident in which Shivam Mishra, the son of Tabacoo tycoon K.K. Mishra, injured six people with his speeding vehicle.

According to initial details, the Lamborghini car first hit a rickshaw and then crashed into a parked Royal Enfield motorcycle. The rider of the motorcycle was reportedly flung around 10 feet away.

The Lamborghini car then mounted the bike's front wheel and dragged it for some distance before colliding with an electric pole and coming to a halt.

