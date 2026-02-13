Speculative reports give negative slant to talks between Delhi, UT representatives: Ladakh CS

Srinagar, Feb 14 (IANS) Chief Secretary of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, has said that some speculative media reports regarding the ongoing talks between Ladakh representatives and the Centre are giving a negative slant to the ongoing talks.

Read More

In a clarification issued on Friday, the Ladakh UT chief secretary said, “Clarification issued by Chief Secretary regarding speculative media reports. Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, Ashish Kundra, IAS, has said that speculative media reports give a negative slant to the ongoing talks of HPC in Delhi.

While clarifying once again that the talks with ABL and KDA were wholesome and constructive, he has stated that the Government is committed to a process of democratic consultation, which involves all stakeholders of Ladakh.

“I would like to appeal to the people of Ladakh and all stakeholders to abjure from speculative rumour mongering.”

“The intent of the Government is to find a resolution to the democratic aspirations of Ladakh in a fair and judicious manner, keeping the long-term interests of the residents in mind,” the chief secretary said.

It must be mentioned that some media reports recently said that in the ongoing talks between the Ladakh representatives and the centre, the inclusion in the 6th schedule for the region had been denied by the Centre.

Those reports further said the demand of statehood had also been declined, while tribal status that allows the post of the chief minister and the deputy chief minister had been offered.

Reacting to those speculative media reports, some representatives of Kargil had dismissed negotiations on those terms with the Centre.

The Buddhist majority Leh district and the Muslim majority Kargil district have, for the first time, closed their ranks and are unitedly raising their voice for the grant of statehood, inclusion in the 6th schedule of the Constitution. The representatives say that these are necessary for the preservation of the environment, culture, and history of the region.

--IANS

sq/uk