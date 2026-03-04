Special Cell to find missing women: Maharashtra CM ​

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced in the legislative council that the state government has formed a special cell to search for missing women in Maharashtra, with Additional Director General (ADG)- level women officers appointed to head it. ​

The cell will focus on planning and implementation of search operations. He informed that the number of women found in the last year has increased by 10 per cent due to the work done by this special cell during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council.​

Niranjan Davkhare raised a question, while Bhai Jagtap raised a sub-question. ​

Fadnavis said that through the Special Cell, regular meetings are being organised under the leadership of women officers to review the progress, and campaigns are being undertaken across the state to search for missing women. ​

In the first year, about 55 to 60 per cent of women are found, while over two and a half to three years, this figure reaches 90 per cent. ​

He further stated that the state government's target is to reach 95-96 percent, and the work will not be stopped until then. ​

He said that the government is focusing on improving the search for missing women by implementing new operations every year. ​

Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said that 13 Operation Muskan campaigns have been conducted in the state from July 2015 to December 2024 to locate missing boys and girls, during which 41,193 boys and girls have been found. ​

Further, 14 Operation Muskan campaigns are underway between January 20 and February 20, and a total of 1,401 children, including 454 boys and 947 girls, have been found by February 16, 2026.​

“A special campaign called ‘Operation Shodh’ has been implemented to search for missing women and children. A Nirbhaya squad has been established in the state for the safety of women and children. Measures such as increasing police patrols, police uncles and police sisters are being taken to prevent atrocities on women and girls,” said Minister Bhoyar. ​

He added that women's helplines have been established at all police station levels in the state.

--IANS

sj/dan