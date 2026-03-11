Special Bill for women farmers to be introduced in next Assembly session: Maha Deputy CM Pawar

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Wednesday declared that the government is committed to ensuring rights and dignity for women farmers, confirming that a Special Bill for their empowerment will be tabled in the upcoming legislative session.

Read More

Speaking at a special seminar on 'Empowerment of Women Farmers' held at the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhavan, the Deputy CM also announced the establishment of a state-level 'Gender Resource Center' modelled after central initiatives to address the specific grievances of women in agriculture.

The event was organised jointly by the Government of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Legislature to mark the International Year of Women Farmers 2026 and International Women's Day.

Pawar outlined several transformative measures including legal recognition, technology and AI and the Pune pattern.

"A new law will be introduced to protect the rights of women farmers. This includes resolving issues arising from names not being registered on 7/12 land extracts and ensuring gender-disaggregated data in agricultural statistics. Under the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, women will receive drone pilot training. The government will also promote the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in farming," she said.

She further stated that following the success in Pune district, where 75 per cent subsidies were provided for drone purchases by women farmers, the government plans to implement this model statewide. About 30 per cent of all agricultural scheme benefits are now reserved for women.

Currently, 1.8 million women benefit from the PM-Kisan scheme. Through initiatives like 'Lakhpati Didi' and 'She Marts', women farmers will be connected to international markets. Special subsidies for animal husbandry, fisheries, and beekeeping are also under consideration, she said.

Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, emphasized the need for a robust action plan. She noted that while women contribute to nearly 80 per cent of agricultural labour, they are often viewed only as "cultivators" rather than "farmers." "In many families, the woman is the de facto head of the household as men migrate to cities for work. It is crucial that these women receive farmer certificates to access government schemes, especially in households affected by farmer suicides," Dr Gorhe stated.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare highlighted the synergy between the Agriculture and WCD departments.

She noted that credit societies, like the one in Nagpur involving over 30,000 women, are providing essential financial backing.

She pledged continued support for collective industries and agri-allied businesses through the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme.

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde lauded women as the true "entrepreneurs" of the soil.

"Whether their name is on the 7/12 extract or not, women manage both the home and the farm. They are not just homemakers; they are the backbone of the rural economy," she said, welcoming the government's decision to include the mother's name in official records.

--IANS

sj/svn