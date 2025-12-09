Spear Corps felicitates 15 newly selected Agniveers at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Indian Army’s Spear Corps organised a felicitation ceremony at the Veterans Seva Kendra (VSK), Pasighat, to honour the successful Agniveer aspirants from East Siang and Siang districts who recently cleared the rigorous selection process under the Agnipath Scheme, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 15 motivated youth from the region were felicitated for their perseverance, dedication and commitment to national service.

The ceremony was attended by senior civil and military dignitaries, including officials from Spear Corps and the local administration, along with veterans, serving personnel and proud family members of the achievers.

The Veterans Seva Kendra, Pasighat, functioning under the aegis of Spear Corps, has played a pivotal role in shaping the success of these aspirants. Through the Spearhead Empowering Veterans and Aspirants (SeVaA) initiative, the centre has been providing structured guidance, training support and documentation assistance to Agniveer aspirants, while simultaneously working for the welfare of veterans.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries lauded the consistent efforts of the Veterans Seva Kendra in empowering the youth of the region. A senior official remarked, “The Agniveer scheme offers a golden opportunity to the nation’s youth to serve with honour and build a secure future. We are proud of these achievers and are confident they will uphold the finest traditions of the Indian Army.”

During the ceremony, the successful candidates were felicitated with certificates and mementoes, acknowledging their hard work and achievement. The event stood as a proud moment for the families and the local community, reflecting the strong bond between the Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Spear Corps continues to take pride in mentoring and training the driven youth of Arunachal Pradesh, guiding them towards distinguished national service through the Agnipath Scheme. The success of these 15 Agniveers stands as a testament to sustained efforts, disciplined preparation and unwavering determination.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks, reaffirming the commitment of the Veterans Seva Kendra, Pasighat, to continue nurturing future warriors and serving those who have already dedicated their lives to the nation.

