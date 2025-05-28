'Speaks nonsense': BJP slams Udit Raj for calling Tharoor its 'super spokesperson'

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday strongly criticised Congress leader Udit Raj for targeting senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor by calling him the "super spokesperson of BJP", bluntly saying that he is "speaking nonsense".

The row erupted after Tharoor, while speaking as part of a multi-party delegation in Panama, discussed India's counter-terrorism strategies. He highlighted key military operations such as the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, noting how these actions marked India’s willingness to cross both the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders to target terror camps in Pakistan.

Reacting to Tharoor’s comments, Udit Raj took to X and wrote: "My dear @ShashiTharoor, alas I could prevail upon PM Modi to declare you as the super spokesperson of BJP, even as the foreign minister before landing in India. How could you denigrate the golden history of Congress by saying that before PM Modi, India never crossed the LoC or international border? In 1965, the Indian Army entered Pakistan at multiple points, surprising them in the Lahore sector. In 1971, India tore Pakistan in two. During the UPA government, several surgical strikes were carried out, but we did not politicise them. How could you be so dishonest to the party that gave you so much?"

In response, BJP leaders Ajay Alok and C.P. Singh defended Tharoor’s statements and launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Udit Raj.

Speaking to IANS, Alok said, “There are two gangs within Congress - one is the ‘Gangs of Rahul Gandhi,’ similar to ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, and the other is the nationalist group with leaders like Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram. Today, the Gangs of Gandhi are behaving like the Gangs of Wasseypur. Congress has completely lost its mental balance."

BJP's Jharkhand MLA Singh also criticised Udit Raj, saying: "Udit Raj is a very strange person. He was once a BJP MP from Delhi, but ever since he joined Congress, he has changed. He speaks nonsense. It’s unclear whether he even speaks for the party anymore - he just makes random comments."

Referring to past controversial remarks by Raj, Singh added: "He once made strange comments about ‘Operation Sindoor’, questioning its significance. He clearly doesn’t understand its importance. Now, he’s attacking Tharoor, who has gone abroad as a nationalist leader to represent India and highlight Pakistan’s role in promoting terrorism."

"Congress cannot digest this because whenever India takes strong action against Pakistan, they feel uneasy. It's as if they’re more sympathetic to Pakistan than to their own nation. When someone like Tharoor speaks out against Pakistan on global platforms, it hurts Congress leaders who appear to be uncomfortable with India’s assertive stance. That’s why they’re targeting Tharoor," he held.

