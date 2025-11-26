Speaker Padhy holds all-party meet ahead of Odisha Assembly's Winter Session

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (IANS) Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday, seeking adequate cooperation from both the opposition and the treasury benches for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Winter Session, scheduled to begin from Thursday.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said that the all-party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Padhy.

Leaders of the three prominent parties, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and the Indian National Congress, including Leader of the House and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik, and Congress leader Rama Chandra Kadam, were present at the meeting.

"It was decided, with the consensus of all, that both the ruling and opposition parties will extend their support to ensure the smooth functioning of the session beginning on November 27 and continuing until December 31. For the first time in the Odisha Assembly, the President of India and the pride of Odisha, Droupadi Murmu, will address the House tomorrow afternoon. It is a matter of great happiness for us, and all the necessary preparations have been made," Mahaling said.

BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said that detailed discussions were held regarding President Droupadi Murmu's address to the House, as well as the bills to be presented during the session.

"There are several issues concerning the state government. We will raise all matters, including law and order and paddy procurement, during the session," Mallik added.

Kadam also informed the media that his party would raise issues relating to law and order, tribal rights, implementation of the Panchayats Extension to Schedule Areas (PESA) Act, and other concerns.

The fifth session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly will have 29 working days and is scheduled to conclude on December 31.

As per the schedule, the First Supplementary Statement of Expenditure (Budget) for the 2025–26 financial year will be presented in the House on Friday, while the Appropriation Bill will be moved on December 8.

--IANS

gyan/svn