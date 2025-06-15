Speaker Gupta to pay tribute to Delhi’s first CM Chaudhary Brahm Prakash tomorrow

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta will offer floral tributes to the National Capital’s first Chief Minister Chaudhary Brahm Prakash on Monday on his 107th birth anniversary, an official said.

Delhi government ministers and legislators will also pay tribute to the veteran leader at the Legislative Assembly’s event to commemorate the birth anniversary of former CM and freedom fighter.

The Assembly Secretariat has also made arrangement for Freedom Fighters to pay tribute to the first Delhi CM, an official said.

Chaudhary Brahm Prakash became the first Delhi CM in 1952 and held the office till 1955. He also represented Delhi in Parliament and even served as Union minister, including as Minister for Food, Agriculture, Irrigation and Cooperatives.

Earlier, Speaker Gupta hailed Chaudhary Brahm Prakash’s efforts for upliftment of villagers and development in Delhi.

On Saturday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju commended Speaker Gupta for steps taken for the quick introduction of e-Vidhan (Paperless Assembly) system in Delhi Assembly for transparent and efficient governance.

Laying the foundation of the e-Vidhan (Paperless Assembly) in the presence of Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Union Minister said: “The laying of the foundation stone for the e-Vidhan Project at the Delhi Legislative Assembly is a commendable step towards adopting technology for legislative efficiency and transparency.”

He recalled the days of President’s Rule in Delhi in 2014 when he prayed for election of an efficient and dedicated government.

“Now, I can say Delhi has got an that kind of responsive government. The e-Vidhan system is being implemented within 108 days, with the sanction of Rs 9 crore,” he said.

Calling a legislature the heart of a government and democracy, he said the efficiency of the Assembly is indispensable for an efficient government.

“This event marks a significant milestone in the digitisation of legislative governance,” he said.

“While several states have already implemented the e-Vidhan system successfully, it is encouraging to see Delhi joining this important national initiative. I am pleased to be part of this progressive development. I want to see the Delhi Assembly as a model assembly, and this initiative will certainly help in achieving that goal,” he said.

