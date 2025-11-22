SPARSH outreach programme held in Jorhat, addressing pension issues for hundreds of defence pensioners

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The SPARSH (System for Pension Administration – Raksha) Project, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Defence, is an integrated digital platform designed to ensure transparent, efficient, and paperless sanction and disbursement of defence pensions.

The system aims to bring all defence pensioners under one unified platform, enabling seamless access to pension sanction, disbursement, verification, and grievance redressal services.

In line with this vision, the Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) Guwahati organised a SPARSH Outreach Programme on November 21 2025 at Sainik Bhawan, Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Jorhat.

The event focused on addressing pension-related issues of defence pensioners and family pensioners, with special emphasis on the submission of Digital Life Certificates through Jeevan Pramaan.

The programme was coordinated by Puranjan Roy, ACDA, Area Accounts Office, Jorhat and Debojyoti Sardar, SAO, LAO (A) Jorhat.

Around 300 Defence pensioners and family pensioners, along with their family members from Jorhat, Shibsagar, Majuli, Golaghat and nearby regions, participated in the event.

A dedicated team from CDA Guwahati facilitated on-the-spot grievance redressal, Digital Life Certificate generation, data verification and resolution of pension-related queries.

Punjab National Bank also extended support by addressing banking queries and providing essential financial services.

Ambarish Barman, IDAS, Controller of Defence Accounts (Army), Guwahati, was present throughout the event, ensuring its smooth conduct. Appreciating the enthusiastic participation of pensioners, he reiterated that SPARSH is committed to ensuring accuracy, transparency, and timely pension disbursement.

He highlighted the challenges faced by pensioners, particularly in remote areas, and emphasized the Defence Accounts Department’s role as a facilitator providing hands-on support for Digital Life Certificates, data verification, and immediate correction of pension anomalies.

He reaffirmed that such outreach programmes will continue to be organised to strengthen pensioner services and incorporate valuable feedback for continuous improvement of the SPARSH system.

Col Chiranjeet Konwar (Retd.), Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer, Jorhat, underscored the importance of the SPARSH platform, proper documentation, and timely submission of Digital Life Certificates.

