Sonowal Highlights India's Economic Growth & Cultural Rejuvenation Under 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat

Guwahati: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that India's economy is thriving, and cultural legacy is being rejuvenated under the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

He attended the valedictory session of Bharat Bodh -- a conclave celebrating the civilisational ethos, rich history of Indian civilisation and indomitable spirit.

'The Conclave -- Bharat Bodh, Guwahati Edition,' a three-day event organised by Ishan Bodh and Nishreyas at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Auditorium concluded in Guwahati on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "India, with its profound civilisation and rich heritage, is undergoing a transformative journey, making significant strides on the global stage. The nation is experiencing a new renaissance of values and progress. Today, we stand as the world's fifth-largest economy, with a resolute vision to become the third-largest in the coming years. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's economy is thriving, our youth are brimming with innovation and our cultural legacy is being rejuvenated under the vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat."

The event celebrated India's rich cultural heritage and provided a platform for insightful discussions on the nation's future trajectory. Eminent personalities from diverse fields addressed the gathering, emphasising the role of tradition and progress in shaping a developed and prosperous India.

The Union Minister further elaborated on India's diverse yet unified cultural fabric, stating, "Despite our linguistic, religious, and traditional diversities, India has always stood strong in unity. This diversity is our true strength. 'Bharat Bodh' is a celebration of our civilisation's timeless wisdom and a reaffirmation of national consciousness. For centuries, India has been a guiding light for the world in knowledge, spirituality, and innovation. As we embrace this era of resurgence, India is reclaiming its rightful place on the global stage. Our journey has been shaped by trials, challenges, and unwavering resilience. It is our collective responsibility to protect and revive our cultural and philosophical legacy."

Sonowal noted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates have played a crucial role in nation-building.

"The Sangh Parivar has played a pivotal role in nation-building, ensuring the protection and promotion of our cultural values. With unwavering dedication, its volunteers have worked tirelessly for Bharat Mata's progress, security, and cultural preservation. This movement to restore India's glory, under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, must continue with unwavering commitment," he added.

The event also featured distinguished speakers, including Abhijit Gokhale, Prof. Sachchidananda Mishra, Prof. Basant Sinde, Padma Shri Awardee Prof. Bharat Gupta, and Rajneesh Kumar Mishra, among others. (ANI)