Sonowal felicitates crew of LPG ships Shivalik and Nanda Devi

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday interacted with the brave crew members of Indian-flagged LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi, expressing the nation’s gratitude for their courage and unwavering sense of duty in ensuring the safe transit of critical LPG cargo here.

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Addressing the seafarers via video conferencing, Sarbananda Sonowal said the interaction was a “heartfelt expression of the nation’s gratitude” to the crew, who ensured the safe delivery of vital LPG supplies despite operating in a high-risk maritime environment.

“It is a matter of immense pride to recognise the courage, dedication and professionalism of the crew of Shivalik and Nanda Devi. Your efforts ensured the safe passage of critical LPG cargo, strengthening India’s energy security,” Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The minister noted that both vessels remained stationed in a high-risk zone for nearly two weeks amid heightened security concerns before continuing their voyage to India. Sonowal said the crew demonstrated exceptional calmness, vigilance and professionalism under challenging conditions.

The interaction was attended by Vijay Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shyam Jagannathan, director general of shipping; Capt. B.K. Tyagi, chairman and managing director, Shipping Corporation of India; Capt. Sukhmeet Singh and the crew of Shivalik, and Capt. Dhiraj Kumar Agrawal, along with the crew of Nanda Devi.

Earlier, the two Indian-flagged LPG carriers safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz before arriving in India on March 16 and 17, as the government continues to closely monitor maritime operations in the Persian Gulf region amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia.

Shivalik and Nanda Devi — carrying approximately 92,712 metric tonnes of LPG - crossed the Strait of Hormuz early Friday (13 March 2026).

“Seafarers are the unsung heroes of global trade. Far away from your homes and families, you ensure that essential cargo reaches its destination safely,” Sonowal said, highlighting the critical role played by maritime personnel in sustaining global supply chains.

The Union Minister further emphasised that the successful voyage of the two Indian-flagged vessels, fully manned by Indian seafarers, reflects the strength and resilience of India’s maritime workforce.

Sonowal also acknowledged the support of seafarers’ families, calling them a vital pillar behind their dedication and service. Congratulating the masters, officers and crew of both vessels, the minister said their achievement stands as an example of professionalism and commitment, and wished them safe voyages ahead.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, Recruitment and Placement Service License (RPSL) agencies and Indian diplomatic missions in the region. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is actively and directly monitoring the situation.

To ensure smooth maritime operations, the government is working closely with ports, shipping lines and logistics stakeholders to minimise any operational disruptions to maritime trade. Ports have been advised to extend relief measures where required, including concessions in anchorage, berth hire and storage charges.

Major ports are prioritising berthing for LPG vessels to ensure the timely discharge of cargo and continuity in energy supply. Over the past few days, six LPG vessels have been received at major Indian ports. Additionally, ports are providing safe anchorage areas for vessels loaded with cargo bound for the Gulf region that are currently unable to transit due to prevailing conditions.

The ministry said it continues to monitor the maritime situation in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, shipping companies and other maritime stakeholders, with a focus on safeguarding the welfare of Indian seafarers and ensuring the resilience of India’s maritime logistics network.

--IANS

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