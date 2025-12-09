Sonia Gandhi’s birthday: INDIA Bloc send out subtle message of unity ahead of key Assembly polls

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) The 79th birthday celebration of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday turned into an unexpected show of strength for the INDIA Bloc, as senior leaders from across opposition parties gathered at the Parliament Complex in New Delhi.

The event, attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and a range of prominent MPs, offered a rare public display of unity at a time when the alliance is struggling to regain political momentum.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, and Deepender Hooda were among the key Congress faces at the celebration.

In a significant political signal, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav arrived with his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, joined by MPs Zia Ur Rehman, Mohibbullah and others - an appearance that underscored renewed engagement between the Congress and SP after recent strains.

The gathering comes just days after the INDIA bloc suffered a major setback in the Bihar Assembly elections, where the RJD-Congress-Left combine faced a sweeping defeat, while the BJP-JDU alliance secured a decisive mandate. The loss had triggered questions about coordination, messaging, and the viability of the bloc as a cohesive political force.

Adding to the turbulence, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) had months back issued sharp remarks over seat-sharing and INDIA Bloc management, prompting concerns about weakening ties within the Maharashtra front and the future of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The symbolic coming together of senior opposition leaders on Tuesday appeared aimed at countering that perception.

With assembly elections approaching in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, the photo-op of united INDIA Bloc leaders carries strategic significance. While the parties continue to differ on seat-sharing in several states and are likely to face region-specific rivalries, the leadership appears keen to project that the coalition remains functional.

For the Congress, Sonia Gandhi’s birthday provided an opportunity to reaffirm her role as a unifying figure.

--IANS

sas/dan