Sonia Gandhi hospitalised in Delhi with stomach-related problem

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here due to stomach-related problems, sources said on Sunday.

It has been learned that the 78-year-old former Congress president is currently under observation in the Gastroenterology department of the hospital.

It needs to be mentioned that Sonia Gandhi has been hospitalised for the second time this month.

Earlier, on June 7, she underwent an MRI at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital in Shimla after she complained of restlessness.

The Rajya Sabha MP had complained of restlessness and was rushed to hospital immediately.

According to a doctor at IGMC, Gandhi’s blood pressure was detected to be marginally higher than normal but she was normal and stable.

She was taken to hospital for routine check-up due to some minor health issues, said Naresh Chauhan, principal advisor (media) to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, had said.

After being informed about Gandhi’s medical condition, CM Sukhu cut short his visit to Una and also headed to Shimla, said a party leader.

Also, a few months ago, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised in Delhi for a stomach-related problem. During the February visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she was admitted for one day under the care of a gastroenterology specialist.

In September 2022, she visited the US for a medical check-up that was deferred due to the pandemic.

During that visit, she was accompanied by her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi. Due to that visit to the US, Sonia Gandhi was forced to miss a substantial part of the Monsoon Session of Parliament in 2022.

Just before leaving for the US, Sonia Gandhi had ordered a major organisational structuring in the party.

The news about her visit to the US was broken by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala who also tweeted to thank “everyone for their concern and good wishes”.

