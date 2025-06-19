Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi hospital after treatment

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the city's Sir Ganga Ram hospital on Thursday, after receiving treatment for a stomach-related ailment.

Sharing an update about her health, Ganga Ram Hospital chairman Dr. Ajay Swaroop said that Sonia Gandhi is stable and has been discharged from the hospital.

The former Congress President was hospitalised on 15th June, over a stomach-related issue.

Doctors Dr. S. Nundy and Dr. Amitabh Yadav, who treated the 78-year-old leader, said that she was admitted for an abdominal infection and was treated with medication.

“Her condition has improved on conservative treatment, and she will continue further treatment as an outpatient and will be monitored closely,” they said.

Sonia’s discharge from the hospital comes on a day when his son and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is celebrating his 55th birthday. Born on 19th June, 1970, the LoP Rahul has been receiving birthday greetings from leaders across the party lines, and this development has only added value to the celebrations.

Sonia’s recovery and discharge from the hospital mark a happy moment for the family.

Notably, this is the second time this month that the former Congress president was admitted to the hospital.

Earlier on June 7, she was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla over complaints of restlessness.

According to a doctor at IGMCH, Sonia Gandhi’s blood pressure was detected to be marginally higher than the average level, but she was normal and stable.

“She was brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues,” Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, had said.

After being informed about Sonia Gandhi’s medical condition, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also cut short his visit to Una and headed to Shimla.

--IANS

mr/dan