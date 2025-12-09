Sonia Gandhi always disregarded Indians, Constitution, and rules: Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday alleged that former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has always "disregarded" Indians, the Constitution, and established rules.

This comes after a Delhi court issued a notice to Sonia Gandhi and the Delhi Police seeking their response to a criminal revision petition demanding the registration of a case against her for alleged cheating and forgery. The petition claims that her name was added to the 1980 voter list before she officially acquired Indian citizenship in 1983.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "The Congress government is known for its corruption, not for anything else. It has been involved in numerous scams; you are aware of cases like the Herald case, among others. They have faced charges of corruption, and in terms of ethics, they have repeatedly failed. For instance, they voted without proper documentation or citizenship."

She further added, "Despite belonging to such an old political party, they always violated the law because they think that they are 'Babus,' and 'Sahab.' They always disrespect the Constitution. Taking citizenship is not so difficult in the country; if they could have done it so it would be a very easy process. She was also having a lot of contacts and power. Despite this, she broke the rules. This shows she has always disregarded the Indians, the Constitution, and the rules, people. So, now the government should set an example; no matter how powerful the person, they should not do these things."

Earlier in the day, a Delhi Court agreed to examine a criminal revision plea challenging an order that had declined to register an FIR against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over allegations that her name appeared in the electoral roll in 1980 -- three years before she became an Indian citizen.

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts issued notices to Sonia Gandhi and the Delhi Police after senior advocate Pavan Narang submitted that documents “must have been forged, fabricated and falsified” to include her name in the voter list.

The judge directed that the revision plea be listed for further hearing on January 6, 2026.

The revision petition, filed by Vikas Tripathi, challenged the September 11 order of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, who had dismissed his complaint seeking an FIR into the alleged wrongful inclusion of Sonia Gandhi's name in the voter list.

Tripathi has said that Sonia Gandhi's name was first included in the electoral roll of the New Delhi constituency in 1980, despite her acquiring Indian citizenship only in April 1983.

According to him, the name was deleted in 1982 and then re-included in 1983 after she became a citizen.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday questioned whether there was any evidence supporting the allegation. She said the claims were completely false.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Do they have proof? This is completely false. She voted only after becoming a citizen. I don’t understand why they are targeting her - she is about to turn 80 and has devoted her entire life to serving the nation. At this age, they should let her be."

Congress MP Imran Masood also criticised the development and said, "They create new dramas every day. Today is her birthday, at least have some shame on this day. Don’t do so much. Where are you taking the country?"

