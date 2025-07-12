Some forces trying to alter country’s character through illegal conversions, strict action being taken: CM Yogi

Lucknow, July 12 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state government is taking tough action against illegal religious conversions, warning that attempts to disrupt the country’s social and religious fabric will be dealt with strictly.

Addressing the Shri Tegh Bahadur Sandesh Yatra in Lucknow, organised to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, CM Yogi said, “Some forces are trying to change the nature of the country in a planned manner. This is a conspiracy to divide society and disrupt religious harmony. Such activities will face strict action and cannot be allowed under any circumstances.”

He alleged that members of Scheduled Castes were being coerced into conversion through greed and fear -- a practice he termed unconstitutional and damaging to social cohesion.

Referring to a recent crackdown, the Chief Minister said, “A major operation was carried out in Balrampur where a network promoting illegal conversions with foreign funding was busted. In this case, rates were being fixed for conversions and transactions of over Rs 100 crore were found across 40 accounts. This poses a serious threat to our economic and social security.”

CM Yogi also flagged off the start of the Sandesh Yatra from Lucknow to Delhi, which he described as a tribute to the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who laid down his life to protect his faith.

“This yatra will culminate at the historic Sheeshganj Gurdwara in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, the site of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s martyrdom. His sacrifice during the oppressive rule of Aurangzeb reminds us of the difficult times when efforts were made to suppress Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

Yogi said Guru Tegh Bahadur’s unwavering stand in the face of tyranny serves as an enduring inspiration and that the journey commemorates the legacy of martyrdom and resistance.

“We must preserve the spirit of sacrifice and renunciation shown by the Sikh Gurus. Efforts will always be made to create discord between Hindus and Sikhs, but we must remain vigilant and united,” the CM said.

Earlier, CM Yogi welcomed the Sandesh Yatra at his official residence, showering flowers on participants before flagging it off. The Yatra will pass through Kanpur, Etawah, and Agra before reaching the Sheeshganj Gurdwara in Delhi.

