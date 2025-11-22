Sombre scenes in Kangra as IAF pilot's death in Tejas crash casts pall of gloom in home dist

New Delhi: A day after Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Namansh Syal was killed in a tragic incident when a Tejas fighter jet crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday, his native district in Kangra in Himachal Pradesh mourns his death and the mortal remains of the deceased pilot are expected to arrive in the district on Saturday.

Speaking to IANS from Kangra, Namansh Syal’s uncle, Joginder Syal, said: "Yesterday, around 3 p.m., my brother called me from Coimbatore informing me that Namansh had met with an accident. I live in Sidbari, and we have a tenant upstairs who works there (IAF) as an engineer and is currently on leave. My wife went upstairs and told them what had happened, asking them to confirm the news through their sources since they have contacts there."

"They immediately contacted them, and they clearly said that the crash had resulted in an explosion and the boy had passed away. Then I called my brother and informed him that we had received confirmation, and only then did he believe that this tragic incident had indeed happened," he said.

Similarly, SDM Munish told IANS: "This is a huge loss for Nagrota Bagwan, for Himachal Pradesh, and for the entire country. Such a tragic incident involving a Wing Commander has left the whole nation, the entire state, and all the people here deeply saddened and shaken. As per the initial information we have received, the mortal remains are expected to arrive around 2 p.m., after which the last rites will be performed as per standard state protocol...”

Earlier on Friday, the IAF said that an IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

The official said that the pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," said the Defence statement.

The IAF has also called a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The crash occurred during the biennial Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s largest aviation exhibitions.

--IANS