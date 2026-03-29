Solar revolution reaching every corner of India due to Surya Ghar scheme, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the growing adoption of solar energy across the country, stating that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is transforming lives and accelerating India’s clean energy transition.

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Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that a visible shift is taking place across urban and rural India alike.

“If you visit any city, big or small, today, you will surely notice a change. You will see solar panels installed on the rooftops of a large number of homes. Until a few years ago, this was only seen on a few homes. But today, the impact of the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' is being observed in every corner of the country,” he said.

Citing individual success stories, PM Modi spoke about Payal Munjpara from Surendranagar district in Gujarat, whose life has been transformed through the initiative.

“She received training in solar power technology through the Surya Initiative and completed a four-month Solar PV technician course. She has now become a skilled solar technician. Payal is making a name for herself as a solar entrepreneur. She works on solar rooftop installations in nearby districts, earning thousands of rupees every month,” he said.

The Prime Minister also mentioned Arun Kumar from Meerut, who has turned into a local energy provider. Sharing his experience at a recent programme in Delhi, Arun Kumar said he is not only reducing his electricity expenses but also earning by selling surplus power.

“He had shared that he is not only saving on his electricity bills but also selling his excess electricity,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the benefits for the agricultural sector, PM Modi cited the example of Muralidhar from Jaipur.

“Earlier, his farming was dependent on a diesel pump, which cost thousands of rupees every year. When he adopted a solar pump, his farming system transformed. Now, he no longer has to worry about fuel; irrigation is timely, and his annual income has also increased. Most importantly, his family is now living a better life with clean energy,” he said.

The Prime Minister added that the benefits of the scheme are also reaching remote regions, particularly in the Northeast. Referring to Tripura, he said several villages inhabited by the Riang tribe, which earlier faced electricity shortages, are now witnessing change through solar mini-grids.

“In Tripura, there are many villages of the Riang tribe that face electricity problems. Now, through solar mini-grids, their homes remain illuminated. Children there are now able to study even after dusk. People are able to charge their mobile phones, and the social life of villages has also changed,” he said.

Emphasising the broader impact, PM Modi said that such examples reflect a wider solar energy revolution underway in the country.

“There are countless such examples of the solar energy revolution in the country. Do join this revolution and connect others too,” he added.

--IANS

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